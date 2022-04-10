Dana White says judges ‘blew’ Aljamain Sterling vs Petr Yan decision

Dana White believes Petr Yan should have been awarded a decision victory over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 273.

Sterling secured a split decision victory against Yan to become the unified UFC bantamweight champion in an absorbing five-round contest in Jacksonville, Florida.

While Yan was the interim champion coming into the fight, he was expected to beat Sterling, who notched a win in the pair’s first encounter after the Russian was disqualified for an illegal knee.

Sterling proved a lot of people wrong in retaining his bantamweight title, although UFC president Dana White argued that the decision should have gone the other way at the post-fight press conference.

Dana White on Aljamain Sterling vs Petr Yan.

“I thought the judges blew that one. I had it 3-2 the other way. I don’t know how you guys scored it but I guess it’s all on how you scored that first round,” White said.

Although White believes Yan should have been crowned as the UFC’s bantamweight champion on Saturday night, he doesn’t believe the Russian should fight Sterling for a third time next.

“No, I think you do… Listen that fight’s going to be there, Petr Yan is one of the baddest dudes in that division. But you probably do the TJ [Dillashaw] fight.”

‘He brought out the best in me.’

The first round was very close, with two referees scoring it for Sterling, while one scored it for Yan. There was full agreement on the other four rounds however, as Sterling won the second and third, while Yan came out on top in the fourth and fifth.

Sterling acknowledged that Yan was the better fighter in the final two rounds but was delighted to prove his doubters wrong.

“I know I came in here very highly doubted. People wrote me off after my last performance but I told you guys that was a big hiccup,” Sterling said.

“I had a tough ass opponent in Petr Yan. He’s dangerous, he brings it every single time and man, he brought out the best in me. He beat my ass in that fourth and fifth round but this is what the fight game is all about.”

