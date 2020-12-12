Dana White has said there is ‘zero percent chance’ of a fight happening between Conor McGregor and Jake Paul despite the YouTuber calling out the Irishman.

Paul challenged McGregor to a boxing match following his second round knockout of former NBA player Nate Robinson in his second professional bout.

While the UFC president commended Jake Paul and his brother Logan on successfully ‘injecting’ themselves into professional boxing, he believed it would be a silly match to make.

“Taking on Nate Robinson and Conor McGregor are two different things. It’s like his brother. His brother lost to the video game kid from England. Now he’s going to fight Floyd Mayweather.

“That gets you a fight with Floyd Mayweather? That’s pretty crazy but I get it. There’s a lot of money in it. There’s a market for those kind of fights but it’s not what I do.

“There will be a day when Conor McGregor can do these kinds of fights and make a bunch of money.

“Conor McGregor is one of the greatest fighters on Earth right now. He shouldn’t be fighting kids that have f**king YouTube videos,” White told TMZ.

Potential title bout with Gaethje

There is another potential fight McGregor could take that take that would generate plenty of interest, with Justin Gaethje calling out the winner of the bout between the Irishman and Dustin Poirier.

Geathje is coming off a recent loss to UFC Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov but would like another opportunity to fight for the belt against either McGregor or Poirier.

“I’m number one so of course I want to fight for that f*cking belt, that’s why I’m here.

“Poirier and McGregor are fighting soon so I want to fight the winner of that. I wholeheartedly believe you should be coming off a win to fight for a belt. So my job now is to get a win,” Gaethje told The Schmo.

Read More About: conor mcgregor, dana white, Jake Paul, justin gaethje