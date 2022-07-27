Dana White pours cold water on rematch between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather

Dana White has poured cold water on rumours of a second fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather.

Reports of a rematch between McGregor and Mayweather have emerged in recent times, with the Irishman nearing a return to fighting after suffering a horrific leg injury last July.

The pair fought each other for the first time in August 2017 and UFC president White was very involved in the process, as McGregor was and still is under contract with the MMA promotion.

McGregor would need the UFC’s blessing to pursue another fight with Mayweather, as he has two fights left on his contract, although White does not look to be on board this time around.

Dana White on a rematch between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather.

The UFC president was speaking to the media after Dana White’s Contender Series on Tuesday night and insisted that there is no truth to rumours of another fight between McGregor and Mayweather.

“All bullshit. Those guys are just talking on social media like they do. Whatever the hell that tabloid is called is full of the shit,” White said when asked about a potential rematch between McGregor and Mayweather.

When asked what it would take for him to get involved in the planning of such a fight, White responded “dementia”.

The Irishman’s next move remains unclear.

Although McGregor is nearing a return to the octagon, it still remains unclear who he will fight next after suffering defeats in his last two fights against Dustin Poirier.

The Dubliner has bulked up considerably during his recovery from his leg injury, which indicates that he may be looking to fight as a welterweight more regularly, although lightweight contenders have called him out all the same.

Fifth-ranked UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler has called McGregor out on a number of occasions, although recently he has turned his attention to a fight with Poirier, as no return date has been set for the Irishman as of yet.

