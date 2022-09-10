Conor McGregor unhappy with UFC response to Khamzat Chimaev

Conor McGregor believes Khamzat Chimaev should have been removed from the UFC 279 fight card after failing to make weight.

Chimaev weighed in at 178.5 pounds for his planned bout against Nate Diaz, more than seven pounds over the welterweight limit, which resulted in the fight being called off.

Both men are still fighting tonight however, as Diaz will now face Tony Ferguson in the main event, while Chimaev will fight Kevin Holland in a catchweight bout at 180 pounds.

McGregor, who is no stranger to voicing his opinions online, argued that Chimaev should have been removed from the fight card entirely to dissuade other fighters from missing weight.

Conor McGregor on Khamzat Chimaev.

“My opinion they should have pulled Khamzat from the card entirely,” McGregor tweeted.

“Reconfiguring bouts, and with a more favorable bout for the failed cutter, will only make many others in the game follow suit. The smirks on the scale were enough for me. Pull from the card and starve.”

McGregor was also highly complimentary of Diaz on the eve of what could prove to be his final fight in the UFC, and insisted that they would fight for a third time.

“Congrats Nate Diaz on making it to the end of his contractual obligations with the UFC, and as a bonafide superstar goer. An incredible feat. Fair play. Our trilogy will happen.”

Reshuffled card.

Most believe Diaz fighting Ferguson is a better match anyway as both men are close in age and at a similar stage in their careers, although changing the card for UFC 279 at late notice is far from ideal.

Li Jingliang has arguably got the short end of the stick, as he was originally meant to fight Ferguson after successfully making weight, but will now face a heavier opponent in Daniel Rodriguez, who was supposed to fight Holland at 180 pounds.

Rodriguez weighed in roughly nine pounds heavier than Jingliang as a result, while Chimaev will fight Holland, who weighed in just a pound heavier than the Chechen fighter.

