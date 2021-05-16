Conor McGregor sends message to new UFC lightweight champion

Conor McGregor has hinted at a UFC lightweight title fight with Charles Oliveira after the Brazilian’s TKO victory against Michael Chandler.

Oliveira claimed the vacant UFC lightweight title in Houston, Texas last night as he stopped Chandler early on in the second round, to win his ninth straight fight in a row.

Chandler had dominated the latter half of the first round but was caught off guard at the start of the second round as Oliveira caught him with a left hook, before unleashing a flurry of punches to secure the TKO victory.

The Brazilian veteran became the 11th undisputed lightweight champion in the history of the UFC in doing so, as well as breaking the record for the most finishes in the UFC with 17.

No plans have been made for who Oliveira will make his first title defence against at this moment in time, but former UFC lightweight champion McGregor has put himself firmly in the frame.

The Irishman took to Twitter to congratulate Oliveira on his win, while suggesting that he would become the 12th lightweight champion in the history of the UFC.

Congrats to Olivera on becoming the 11th UFC lightweight champion.

Wonder who Twelve is… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 16, 2021

‘Come over to Brazil and I’m going to put you on your ass.’

Oliveira responded to McGregor’s tweet during the UFC 262 post-fight press conference, telling the Irishman that he would “put him on his ass” if he manages to beat Dustin Poirier in their upcoming trilogy fight.

“Conor, worry about Dustin. Conor, since you’re so tough: First of all, you beat Dustin, and then you come over to Brazil and I’m going to put you on your ass,” Oliveira told reporters through an interpreter.

“First he’s got to get past Dustin. He’s one of these guys that just talks a lot. He’s got to beat Dustin first.”

McGregor will fight Poirier for a third time at UFC 264 on the 10th of July, after losing by TKO to the American in their second fight back in January.

Whoever wins that bout will likely take on Oliveira next, in a UFC lightweight title fight.

