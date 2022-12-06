Conor McGregor promises to ‘bury’ Dustin Poirier on return from injury

Conor McGregor has promised to bury Dustin Poirier when he returns from a leg injury which has kept him out of the octagon since July 2021.

Poirier avenged a defeat to McGregor back in 2014 when he secured a second round TKO against the Irishman in January 2021, and the two agreed to fight for a third time that July.

The fight didn’t end as either man would have wanted, as McGregor suffered a freak leg break at the end of the first round which has kept the former two-weight UFC champion out of action for 17 months and counting.

Poirier is currently encountering some problems of his own, as he has been hospitalised due to a staph infection and reportedly isn’t responding to antibiotics.

Conor McGregor vows to put Dustin Poirier in a box.

McGregor took a dig at Poirier on Twitter over his current situation, telling him to “Heal up soon scruffy knickers,” to which the American responded, “You done filming Roid House and ready to get slapped around again?”

That was enough to set McGregor off, as the Dubliner promised to “put Poirier in a box” once he is finished working on a remake of the 1989 film Road House.

“Yeah I’m in Amsterdam jacked like [Jean-Claude] Van Damme. You weren’t just hurt pal. You were scared hurt don’t forget it. I’m coming back to put you in a box,” McGregor tweeted.

“Full of it. I’m sending you off this earth. Permanent. Stay waiting for the Road House as well pal you and the missus will love it.”

You both get knocked out all the time 😴 pic.twitter.com/b73xW5M79c — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 5, 2022

Nate Diaz enters the fray.

Nate Diaz then got involved in McGregor and Poirier’s Twitter spat, telling them, “You both get knocked out all the time.”

After an initial largely incoherent Tweet, McGregor responded to clarify that he intends to fight Diaz as well, although he would prefer a fourth fight with Poirier first.

“I’m fighting you too. But I will bury him quick first,” McGregor tweeted to Diaz.

“Way handier fight, more recent story line, etc. If he bottles it, it’s you. I’m also in Amsterdam, weed’s great, and I’m not a bad guy I’m just a great martial arts actor with boat loads of money.”

