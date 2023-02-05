Conor McGregor’s next UFC opponent confirmed

Conor McGregor will fight Michael Chandler when he makes his UFC comeback, although a date for the bout has yet to be confirmed.

McGregor has not fought since he suffered a severe leg break during his third fight with Dustin Poirier in July 2021, although he is set to enter the octagon again later this year.

First McGregor will act as a coach on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter opposite Chandler, before the two fight each other after the show’s conclusion.

UFC president Dana White announced McGregor’s return on social media, with the Dubliner set to fight again some time after mid August.

Dana White on Conor McGregor’s return.

“We just confirmed the coaches for season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter. Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler will go head to head as the coaches of The Ultimate Fighter, Team McGregor vs Team Chandler,” White announced.

“This season premieres on Tuesday, May 30th and runs through Tuesday, August 15th on ESPN the network and ESPN+.

“Then at the end of the season McGregor and Chandler will fight live on on ESPN+ pay-per-view. I do not have a date or a location for that but we will announce it soon.”

BOOOOOOM!!!!! 2023 is goin to be a fun year pic.twitter.com/30RpYmLeiy — danawhite (@danawhite) February 4, 2023

The bout is expected to take place at welterweight.

Both men have fought primarily at lightweight in recent years, although McGregor and Chandler are naturally well above the 155 pound limit.

Chandler recently stated that he would be happy to fight at welterweight when quizzed about a potential bout against McGregor, and it is unlikely that the Dubliner would object to avoiding a drastic weight cut.

The American has been very active in recent years and has fought the top competitors in the lightweight division, although he has only won one of his last four bouts.

Over two years will have passed since McGregor’s last fight by the time he takes on Chandler, while he has also won just one of his last four fights in the UFC.

