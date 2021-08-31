Conor McGregor reveals that he ‘would have loved’ to fight Jose Aldo again

Conor McGregor has revealed that he would have loved to fight Jose Aldo for a second time, saying that the Brazilian fighter deserved more.

The pair fought back in December 2015 for the UFC featherweight title, which ended after just 13 seconds after McGregor caught the long-time 145-pound champion with a straight left that sent him crashing to the ground.

Aldo called for a rematch between the two in the aftermath of the fight, but the pair never shared an octagon again in what proved to be McGregor’s last fight at featherweight.

McGregor was speaking to a Brazilian MMA fan recently and admitted that he would have liked to fight Aldo for a second time, while praising his former opponent’s upturn in fortunes.

Conor McGregor: Jose Aldo ‘deserved more.’

“Good to see Aldo had a good win the other week. What a warrior. What a warrior that man is,” McGregor said.

“It was an honour to share the Octagon [with him]. I would’ve loved to do it again. He deserved more, I would have thought. But, a lot of respect for Jose Aldo and the Brazilians.”

Jose Aldo has ruled out another fight against Conor McGregor.

Aldo had a mixed few years after his loss to McGregor, regaining the featherweight belt after the Irishman vacated the title with a win against Frankie Edgar, before losing twice in-a-row to Max Holloway.

The former featherweight champion is now fighting at bantamweight and has won his last two fights at 135 pounds, putting himself in contention for a title fight.

While the experienced Brazilian fighter has returned to form, he ruled out the possibility of fighting McGregor, who now competes at both lightweight and welterweight, in an interview with MMA Fighting.

“No, I don’t see myself fighting Conor. Never, I think. I can even say that. It might happen tomorrow, but that’s not the path,” Aldo said.

“I root for him today, I hope he recovers from the injury and fights again at the highest level and becomes champion again, because that way he and I will always be together.”

