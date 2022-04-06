Conor McGregor calls Henry Cejudo a ‘fat novice’ after critique of his boxing

Conor McGregor has responded to Henry Cejudo’s criticism of his boxing skills by referring to the former UFC bantamweight champion as a “fat little novice”.

McGregor is currently recovering from the horrific leg injury he suffered during his loss to Dustin Poirier last July and has recently returned to boxing training.

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion has been uploading videos of him training on pads, and is as confident in his abilities as ever, saying he’s going to break heads with his punches.

Henry Cejudo gives advice to Conor McGregor.

Cejudo is less convinced however, and advised McGregor on Twitter to be more discreet with his punches, while claiming he is the greatest MMA fighter of all time.

“Everything is done naked. No fakes, no faints, no level changes. But you think you’re going to get a different result,” Cejudo tweeted.

“You work too much on combinations where you should be working entries, set ups, and setting traps. Just a tip from the goat.”

The opening punches are the traps/feints/fakes. You ever hear or see that before? Your little feints won’t draw me out, kid. But pump a few real shots you might get a response. You are a little fat novice with about 2 ko’s. At bantam. I’ve 20. Across 3 divisions.

Quiet, you bum! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 5, 2022

‘You are a little fat novice with about two KOs.’

McGregor, unsurprisingly, didn’t take too kindly to Cejudo’s advice and insisted that he has no issue with knocking people out.

“The opening punches are the traps/feints/fakes. You ever hear or see that before? Your little feints won’t draw me out, kid. But pump a few real shots you might get a response,” McGregor responded.

“You are a little fat novice with about two KOs. At bantam. I’ve 20. Across three divisions. Quiet, you bum!”

The Irishman is not expected to fight in the UFC again until this autumn at the earliest, which could be his second last bout for the MMA promotion, with just two fights left on his contract.

Read More About: conor mcgregor, henry cejudo, UFC