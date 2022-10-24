Conor McGregor claims he will have fought multiple times by late 2023

Conor McGregor has claimed that he will have fought multiple times by late 2023 as he nears a return from injury.

There is still no solid indication of when McGregor could make a return from his lengthy injury absence, after he suffered a broken leg during his loss to Dustin Poirier back in July 2021.

Although the 34-year-old has been his usual confrontation self during the rehabilitation process by calling out several fighters, the UFC have yet to announce who or when he could fight next.

In the meantime, McGregor has taken the leap into acting as he agreed to play a role in the upcoming Road House remake alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.

Conor McGregor on his upcoming return from injury.

McGregor took to Twitter to issue an update on his return from injury and claimed that he will have fought multiple times before the Road House remake is released, which is expected to happen in late 2023.

“I’m feeling crazy confident. Calm. Disattached [sic] from emotion. Aware of what I must do and making it happen,” McGregor tweeted.

“Visualising. I see it all. Clear. This movie wraps, I’m back. I’ll have multiple fights completed by the time this movie even releases.”

The Dubliner is expected to compete at welterweight.

McGregor looks to have bulked up significantly during his injury lay off and isn’t expected to return to the lightweight division, where he was crowned as champion in November 2016 after beating Eddie Alvarez.

The Dubliner has fought at welterweight three times before, twice against Nate Diaz and once against Donald Cerrone, although he had no intention of staying at 170lbs on a long-term basis back then.

It looks as though McGregor would need to undergo a considerable weight cut to even get down to 170lbs at this stage however, and at the age of 34, it is unlikely that he will ever compete at lightweight again.

