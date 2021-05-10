Conor McGregor names Dustin Poirier as the ‘easiest’ opponent he has beaten

Conor McGregor has revealed that the easiest fight he has had in his career was when he came up against Dustin Poirier for the first time.

The former two-weight UFC champion held an impromptu Q&A session on Twitter overnight and made a dig at his upcoming opponent Poirier.

McGregor has had 27 fights in his professional career to date, winning 22 of those. The Irishman has finished 16 of those opponents in the first round but revealed that his first fight with Poirier back in 2014 was his easiest win.

Return to welterweight.

The Dubliner gave plenty of insights into what he has planned for the future on Twitter, saying that he intends to fight twice more this year and will be returning to welterweight in the future.

McGregor has fought twice at welterweight so far, in his first bout against Nate Diaz and last year’s win against Donald Cerrone, but returned to lightweight to fight Poirier for a second time.

While the Irishman declined Poirier’s offer to fight at welterweight for their third bout, he promised to return to the 170lb weight class sometime in the future.

Yes. I’ve always liked how I looked, felt, and performed at 170.

I will most certainly be going back up! https://t.co/8PS6OOXO6i — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 9, 2021

Conor McGregor: I’m intersted in buying shares from Celtic FC.

Outside of MMA, McGregor made plenty of intriguing revelations, as he said he is interested in buying shares from Celtic FC’s largest individual shareholder Dermot Desmond.

The UFC fighter joked that he would like to buy Manchester United from the Glazer family during the Super League scandal, but admitted that he first became interested in becoming a shareholder with Celtic.

A conversation came up regarding Celtic first to be honest. To acquire shares from Dermot Desmond. I am certainly interested in acquiring a sports team at some stage!

Both Celtic and Man United are teams I like for sure. But I am open. I feel I could do big things for a club. https://t.co/KgD9qnYipP — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 9, 2021

“A conversation came up regarding Celtic first to be honest. To acquire shares from Dermot Desmond. I am certainly interested in acquiring a sports team at some stage,” McGregor said when asked if he was genuinely interested in buying United.

“Both Celtic and Man United are teams I like for sure. But I am open. I feel I could do big things for a club.”

The Dubliner also revealed that he would like to appear on Joe Rogan’s podcast and praised the UFC commentator for recognising his talent before he had joined MMA’s premier promotion.

