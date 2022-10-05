Conor McGregor drops in UFC lightweight rankings

Conor McGregor has dropped from 11th to 12th place in the UFC lightweight rankings, as he continues to recover from a severe leg break.

Damir Ismagulov has leapfrogged McGregor in the official UFC lightweight rankings, as the Irishman has returned to 12th place, having risen to 11th just a few weeks ago after Tony Ferguson plummeted four places.

The timing is a little bit peculiar, as Ismagulov last fought in June, although the Russian lightweight is on an impressive streak, having won all five of his UFC bouts to date.

McGregor hasn’t fought since July 2021 after he suffered a freak leg break in a loss to Dustin Poirier and there is still no real indication of when the Dubliner could return to the octagon.

Conor McGregor has described his leg break as a distant memory.

However, the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion did give an update on his injury recovery when responding to Twitter users’ questions on Tuesday night.

In response to a question about his leg, McGregor tweeted, “Distant memory. Masterful surgeons and team. Leg is now a lethal weapon.”

McGregor also indicated that he would be fighting at welterweight in his next bout, which is unsurprising given his apparent weight gain, and promised his return would be, “The greatest comeback in sports history.”

The 34-year-old has fought at welterweight on two occasions in his UFC career, in his first bout against Nate Diaz in March 2016 and against Donald Cerrone in January 2020.

Although he returned to lightweight after those two bouts, he didn’t bulk up considerably for either fight and would now likely struggle to cut down to the 155lbs lightweight limit.

Distant memory. Masterful surgeons and team. Leg is now a lethal weapon. https://t.co/7jj7dlngqd — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 4, 2022

UFC lightweight rankings.

Champion: None, Charles Oliveira stripped of title after missing weight.

1. Charles Oliveira

2. Dustin Poirier

3. Justin Gaethje

4. Islam Makhachev

5. Michael Chandler

6. Beneil Dariush

7. Rafael Fiziev

8. Rafael dos Anjos

9. Mateusz Gamrot

10. Arman Tsarukyan

11. Damir Ismagulov +1

12. Conor McGregor -1

13. Jalin Turner

14. Dan Hooker

15. Tony Ferguson

