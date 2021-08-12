Conor McGregor insults Daniel Cormier in now-deleted Twitter tirade

Conor McGregor has accused Daniel Cormier of being drunk while working at a UFC media event in a series of now-deleted tweets.

Cormier and McGregor have been at odds with one another since the former UFC heavyweight champion criticised the Irishman for comments he made about Khabib Nurmagomedov’s late father.

McGregor’s series of deleted tweets are the latest set of comments from the pair’s feud, in which he criticised Cormier for engaging in a drinking contest during an official UFC weigh-in.

Conor is so mad at DC and there is literally nothing he can do about it. pic.twitter.com/vb2CDZDLiy — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) August 12, 2021

‘Your weight and way of life is abysmal.’

“Daniel Cormier is a fat mess. Getting into worse condition by the day. God bless him. Showing up drunk at media events the very day before he was in the booth calling my fight,” McGregor tweeted.

“Drunk at a media event working? The day before being a commentator on the biggest fight in history? Your back situation’s just mental too. Your weight and way of life is abysmal.

“And now drunk the day before you commentate a McGregor event? Pitiful. Congrats Jon [Jones] on his head kick KO anniversary over you? Good always defeats evil? Wasn’t sure you were evil. Fakes.

“It is a sackable offence for a commentator to be drunk at press work the day before commentating the big fight. Dreadful! Get it together. Belching in the mic at a press event and all wtf.

“The day before commenting the big fight? Is this guy serious? Disgraceful.”

I’ve got an agenda for today’s episode. First how many times can I let Conor come for me? Stops today! And you gonna be surprised who I feel is toughest matchup for Cyril! Make sure you check it out. Live at 5est/2pst https://t.co/ya7jdZlBda pic.twitter.com/KEUx5uhG8O — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 11, 2021

Daniel Cormier’s response to Conor McGregor’s previous insult.

Cormier responded to a previous insult from McGregor on Twitter on his video podcast with former American footballer Ryan Clark, which is titled “Conor McGregor, get off the internet.”

McGregor had called Cormier a “fat drunk” in response to the UFC commentator claiming Dustin Poirer had managed a “clean check” on one of the Irishman’s leg kicks in their recent fight.

The former UFC star advised McGregor to focus on potential upcoming opponents, rather than him.

“So McGregor, listen to me bud. Stop worrying about me. Don’t worry about Daniel Cormier. Don’t worry about the things that I’m saying,” Cormier said, via MMA Fighting.

“Don’t worry about how I’m dressing and how I’m looking. Don’t do that. Worry about the dudes that keep beating your ass every time you go into the octagon.”

