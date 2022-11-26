Conor McGregor takes aim at Anthony Smith for USADA comments

Conor McGregor has taken aim at Anthony Smith, after he expressed his disapproval of the Dubliner pulling himself out of USADA testing.

McGregor hasn’t been tested by the United States Anti-Doping Agency this year, after he suffered a severe leg break during his fight with Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

The former two-weight UFC champion announced just days ago that he will undergo USADA tests in February, which will allow him to book his next fight in the promotion.

During his time recuperating from his leg injury, McGregor has bulked up considerably, which hasn’t gone unnoticed by UFC lightweight contender Smith.

Anthony Smith on Conor McGregor.

Speaking on Michael Bisping’s podcast, Smith said it bothered him that McGregor has not had to undergo USADA testing during his time out and questioned the speed of his recovery.

“It bothers the fuck out of me – like that he pulled himself out of the USADA pool,” Smith said of McGregor.

“There’s only one reason you would do that. He’s looking jacked as shit. You keep seeing videos of him flexing in front of mirrors and screaming and he’s huge. He healed really fast. Like, really fast.”

This rat spoke to weidman who’d the same horrific injury and is having severe complications still, is bothered that I was able to heal/return to a normal way of life. He, like many other rats in my game, would be happier if I wasn’t able to play with my children the same again. pic.twitter.com/TaMeYVzmOD — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 26, 2022

The Dubliner retaliates.

McGregor did not take kindly to Smith’s comments, and claimed that he is tested more than any other UFC fighter.

“This rat spoke to [Chris] Weidman who’d the same horrific injury and is having severe complications still, is bothered that I was able to heal/return to a normal way of life,” McGregor tweeted.

“He, like many other rats in my game, would be happier if I wasn’t able to play with my children the same again. The audacity of this loser! Anthony Smith, you’re a loser. The percentage of the bones joining back after a break like this is so low.

“You think I give a fuck about anything else. I am the most tested fighter of all time in combat sport. I give everything to this game. You – Nothing!

“Everything was fully disclosed before I began. The state of allowance for athletes to recover from injuries as horrific as the one I overcame must be assessed.

“My thoughts are with Weidman and Anderson Silva. The three of us, and only us, know the severity of this injury.”

