Conor McGregor to make acting debut with Jake Gyllenhaal in Road House remake

Conor McGregor will make his feature film acting debut alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in a remake of 1989’s Road House.

The Irish MMA fighter has already featured on the big screen, in a documentary focused on him called Conor McGregor: Notorious, although he will have the chance to show off his acting skills in a feature film for the first time in Road House.

McGregor has acted in various advertisements before, although he has always just played a version of himself.

Gyllenhaal plays the protagonist in the film; a former UFC fighter who takes a job as a bouncer, while McGregor’s role is unknown as of yet.

According to Deadline, McGregor will not be playing himself in the film and will instead be portraying an original character. The original Road House film features Patrick Swayze, Sam Elliott, Kelly Lynch and Ben Gazzara.

The film is being produced by Amazon and will be streamed on Prime Video once it is released.

It has been more than a year since the Dubliner fought.

McGregor has had plenty of time to pursue interests outside of fighting since he suffered a horrific leg injury in his third fight against Dustin Poirier last July.

The 34-year-old is nearing a return from injury, although no date has been set on his return to the octagon as of yet, while UFC president Dana White has described rumours of a rematch between McGregor and Floyd Mayweather as “bullshit”.

As always, the Irishman has been called out by plenty of opponents during his injury-enforced absence from the sport, although it is currently far from clear who he will fight next, or even at which weight he will be competing at.

McGregor has primarily fought at lightweight in recent years, although he has bulked up considerably while recovering from his leg injury and may look to compete more regularly as a welterweight on his return.

