Conor McGregor accuses Khabib Nurmagomedov of not being a ‘true fighter’

Conor McGregor has claimed that Khabib Nurmagomedov is not a “true fighter” and that the Russian fighter is scared to face him again.

McGregor lost to Nurmagomedov when the pair met in October 2018, tapping out due to a neck crank in the fourth round, in an encounter which involved bad blood.

However, the Irishman is keen to face the UFC lightweight champion again, claiming he was not at his best in their first fight.

“I think he’s afraid to fight me. That’s for damn sure and I don’t blame him. I fought the best of him on that night, he fought the worst of me on that night.”@TheNotoriousMMA told @arielhelwani he has “the answer” to “destroy” Khabib Nurmagomedov. pic.twitter.com/sH0SoNZflm — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 15, 2021

“I think he’s afraid to fight me. That’s for damn sure and I don’t blame him. I fought the best of him on that night, he fought the worst of me on that night,” McGregor told ESPN.

“He knows it, I know it, his team knows it. I have the answer to destroy that man, so he can pull the wool over people’s eyes for only so long.

“It is what it is. I know there are surrounding things regarding the family and if he’s retired I wish him well. But I am who I am and I’m at the top so time will show.”

‘How could you walk away?’

The Dagestani fighter retired after his bout with Justin Gaethje last October, but McGregor believes he walked away from the sport in order to avoid a second fight with him.

“Yes, I would say so. I think his hand was shown, he’s not a true fighter in my opinion.

“How could you walk away? There’s so many great fights to be had. Think of the [Nate] Diaz’s, the [Tony] Ferguson’s, there’s so many wild fights, the [Charles] Oliveira’s, the rematch against me. I just think it’s preposterous to walk away.”

Read More About: conor mcgregor, khabib nurmagomedov, UFC