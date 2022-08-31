Carl Froch continues war of words with Conor McGregor

Carl Froch has continued the recent spat between himself and Conor McGregor by insulting the former UFC champion’s boxing skills.

McGregor took aim at Froch on the night of Oleksandr Usyk’s second win against Anthony Joshua, while the former world super middleweight champion was on analysis duty for Sky Sports.

The Irishman was presumably annoyed with Froch after the 45-year-old said that McGregor “can’t punch the skin off a rice pudding” in an interview back in July as he let him have it on Twitter.

Carl Froch has another go at Conor McGregor.

“That Froch tick little scrawny pencil neck I’ll grab his head and twist it clean off at a 1er with my bare hands. Little Wally of a thing I’ll slap you around you little toffee nose toss pot,” McGregor tweeted.

Froch responded while he was working for Sky Sports that night, tweeting “Who is this mouthy little prick talking to? I will drag you outside with that wispy beard and show you how the big boys do it!”

The Englishman has now renewed the spat between himself and McGregor, by again asserting that the UFC fighter “Couldn’t punch the skin off a rice pudding,” in response to a training video.

Couldn’t punch the skin off a rice pudding! @TheNotoriousMMA 🤣 https://t.co/uLbdjbnFqY — Carl Froch MBE (@Carl_Froch) August 30, 2022

The UFC fighter has been very vocal on Twitter since his injury.

McGregor has been no shrinking violet online since he suffered a severe leg break during his loss to Dustin Poirier last July, as he has taken regular shots at people in the fighting industry.

Despite all the insults traded, there is no real indication of who McGregor will fight next, or even when the former two-weight UFC champion will return to the octagon.

An injury as serious as McGregor’s does take time to heal of course, although Dana White’s prediction that the Irishman will be back in action this autumn is looking less and less likely.

McGregor still have two fights left on his UFC contract, and he insists he is still capable of becoming a champion again, although time is working against the 34-year-old.

