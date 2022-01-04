Bellator president Scott Coker wants Logan and Jake Paul to join his promotion

Bellator president Scott Coker has said that he would be happy to sign Logan and Jake Paul if they make the switch to MMA.

The two Paul brothers, both of whom started out as YouTubers before transitioning into the world of boxing, have both expressed interesting in becoming MMA fighters in the past.

The younger brother, Jake, recently said that he would join the UFC on a one-fight contract to face Jorge Masvidal in exchange for changes to how the promotion is run, which Dana White is extremely unlikely to agree to.

While joining the UFC currently looks highly unlikely for either Paul brother, Coker was speaking to MMA Junkie and expressed his willingness to welcome the pair to Bellator.

Bellator president Scott Coker on Logan and Jake Paul.

“I always said, ‘Look, these guys are real athletes, and they’re young, they work hard, they’re grinding it out.’ They’re putting in the work. You can’t take that away from them, and they’re getting better and better and better,” Coker said.

“What you saw with [Tyron] Woodley, that’s a lot of hard work to get to that point. I’ve never seen Woodley get knocked out like that, right?

“If you want to come into MMA, we would gladly do it. Think about this: [Jake Paul] is not saying, ‘I’m going to go train here. I’m going to go train there.’

“He’s going to come to one of the best gyms in the planet, where Khabib [Nurmagomedov] is, where Daniel Cormier is still training, where Cain Velasquez is teaching there now, and he’s going to go into an environment that he is going to flourish, and he has a wrestling background already.”

Happy new year @danawhite. Here is a real challenge for you… I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: pic.twitter.com/bJScDVITvL — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 1, 2022

The YouTubers’ career in boxing so far.

Logan Paul has fought three times so far, once in an amateur boxing bout against fellow YouTuber Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji (better known as KSI), before a rematch with the same opponent in a professional fight, as well as an exhibition fight against Floyd Mayweather.

The elder Paul brother has yet to win a fight, as the first bout was ruled as a majority draw, before KSI won the second fight by split decision, while the fight with Mayweather was a non-scored bout.

The younger Paul brother, Jake, has had more success, having won his first five professional fights.

However, he has never fought a full-time boxer, having faced a fellow YouTuber, a retired basketball player, and two former MMA fighters.

