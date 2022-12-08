Ariel Helwani responds to Paddy Pimblett’s tirade against him

Ariel Helwani has responded to Paddy Pimblett’s tirade against him, in which the UFC fighter called the MMA journalist a “rodent”.

In the most recent episode of Pimblett’s own podcast, in which he spoke to UFC president Dana White, the Liverpool man aired his grievances with Helwani.

Pimblett called on Helwani to pay fighters for interviews he does with them, and claimed that the prominent MMA journalist’s primary aim is to make money.

Paddy Pimblett’s rant about Ariel Helwani.

“I hate all these journalists, especially the ones who earn off us. Ariel Helwani, in particular, loves earning money off fighters. Every decent job he’s had, he’s been sacked from. And now he’s just a biased content creator,” Pimblett claimed.

“He uses fighters for clicks, uses fighters to make money, and then has the audacity to talk about the UFC and yourself [White], saying that they don’t pay the fighters enough. Get your dough out Ariel.

“Start paying people for these interviews that you make thousands, and thousands, and thousands of pounds from. I know that now because I make money off YouTube. So I know how much he earns off YouTube.

“‘You’re doing it for exposure.’ No you’re not, you’re doing it to put money in your pocket Ariel, you little rodent.”

White then joined in on insulting Helwani, which was unsurprising as the two have had a strained relationship for a number of years now.

Longest first answer in the history of the show. 😅 I looked up and couldn’t believe an hour flew by. Anyhow, had to correct the record. This crap is tired and lazy, but I’ll never let it pass. Thank you, as always, to the real ones for having my back: https://t.co/Ca1jSkT3Mw — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 8, 2022

The MMA journalist’s response.

Helwani responded to Pimblett’s rant on an episode of The MMA Hour, in which he played a voice note he received from the Liverpool man in which the UFC fighter asks to be interviewed.

“Yo, yo, the big fella. What’s going down, Ariel? Just thought to let you know, lad, if you want to say hi or do anything with me, man, I’ll be in NYC in November,” Pimblett’s voice note reads.

“I think I’m gonna be there from the 3rd to the 6th, and then I’ll be coming back again on the 17th or the 18th, and then I’ll be going back to Liverpool on the 23rd. So I’m about in New York on two separate occasions.”

Pimblett then told Helwani to contact his manager Graham Boylan if he wants to set up an interview, which he did, and was told that he would have to pay the UFC fighter to come on his show.

Helwani claimed that it was the first time during his career as an MMA journalist that he was asked to pay for an interview, which he considered insulting, and stressed that Pimblett had originally reached out to him.

He also responded to Pimblett’s claim that he makes money from all of his interviews, which Helwani denied, as he explained that he is on a contract with a fixed salary.

