Anthony Pettis and Clay Collard headline 2021 PFL roster

Former UFC fighters Anthony Pettis and Clay Collard are set to compete in their first season of the Professional Fighters League.

The up and coming MMA league will return after more than a year’s absence on the 23rd of April after the 2020 season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Unlike most other MMA promotions, the PFL features a knockout-style tournament, where every fighter has the opportunity to challenge for the title every year.

OFFICIAL: Professional Fighters League Unveils Featherweight and Lightweight Rosters for 2021 Season Debut on April 23 📰: https://t.co/qhPy4d3jkQ pic.twitter.com/bDHVT2fPKA — PFL MMA (@ProFightLeague) February 2, 2021

Pettis, a former UFC lightweight champion, revealed he is excited to compete in a tournament which offers him more certainty than he was given earlier on in his career.

“I love it. I’m excited about this year. The best thing is that I know when my fights are and I know when I’m cutting weight.

“There are no surprises this year where I have to take a fight on three weeks’ notice or cut 30 pounds to get to 145 or bulking to get to 170. I’ve a little more structure in my life,” Pettis told Pundit Arena.

Pettis and Collard are both set to compete in the lightweight division, where they will aim to dethrone two-time champion Nathan Schulte.

The PFL have revealed the fighters set to compete in the featherweight and lightweight divisions, with American fighter Lance Palmer the current reigning champion of the 145lbs division.

The PFL’s President of Fighter Operations Ray Sefo is confident that 2021 contains the strongest group of fighters the league has seen to date.

“It has always been our goal to bring in the best talent the MMA world has to offer, and I believe we’ve done that with the 2021 roster.

“The featherweight and lightweight divisions are some of the toughest in the sport and our past champions are going to have an even tougher road to the title than ever before. I can’t wait to kick this year off on April 23,” Sefo said.

The featherweight and lightweight rosters

Featherweight roster: Tyler Diamond, Bubba Jenkins, Movlid Khaybulaev, Brendan Loughnane, Sheymon Moraes, Lance Palmer, Jason Soares, Jo Sungbin.

Lightweight roster: Akhmed Aliev, Olivier Aubin-Mercier, Clay Collard, Johnny Case, Marcin Held, Joilton Lutterbach, Mikhail Odintsov, Anthony Pettis, Loik Radzhabov, Natan Schulte.

