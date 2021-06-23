‘Wonderboy’ sends tactical advice to Conor McGregor for Dustin Poirier trilogy fight

“He’s got to get back to moving like a karate guy.”

Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson has urged Conor McGregor to utilise more karate-style movement if he is to stand a chance of beating Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 264.

Two-time UFC welterweight challenger Thompson believes that McGregor needs to adapt more than Poirier ahead of the pair’s trilogy fight next month.

Poirier became the first fighter to TKO McGregor in MMA when the pair took part in a rematch in January and an immediate rubber match was deemed the most lucrative course of action for the UFC.

Thompson is of the opinion that McGregor became too obsessed with boxing ahead of January’s bout against Poirier and ‘Wonderboy’ has encouraged the Irishman to return to the karate movement he utilised so well during his early years in the UFC for the trilogy bout.

“I think the person that has to do more changing of the fighters is definitely Conor,” Thompson told Submission Radio.

“I mean, Dustin Poirier has been fighting pretty much the same way for the longest time.

“He’s got great boxing, good timing, he’s tough as nails, he likes to sit in the pocket and he’s intelligent.

“I think McGregor kind of lost something in his last fight. I think it was all the boxing that he was doing – he doesn’t have that movement anymore that you normally saw.

‘Wonderboy’ has some advice for McGregor ahead of Poirier trilogy fight

“When he fought Jose Aldo, it was the movement that won him that fight and he was kind of standing there in front of Dustin Poirier, and he took a lot of low calf kicks, and that’s what settled it, sealed the deal.

“So he’s got to get back to moving like a karate guy.”

Thompson, who has never deviated from a karate-heavy approach during his time in the UFC, insists McGregor needs to be more mobile against Poirier next time around.

“He’s got to get back into getting on his bike, using that in and out movement,” Thompson added. “Switching sides, playing that game if he’s going to go out there and beat him again.

“Because he can draw out Dustin Poirier’s strikes with his movement and him being such a good counter-puncher, can counter off of that.

“So out of the two, Conor’s got to get back to that – I don’t know how hard that is and how long he’s been doing the boxing stuff but he’s got to get out of that and get back to his movement. If he can do that, Conor can win.”

McGregor vs Poirier III takes place on July 10, with Irish fight fans able to watch UFC 264 on BT Sport Box Office.

