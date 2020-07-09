What UFC’s Fight Island Venue Actually Looks Like Is Hardly Surprising

For those who were convinced that the upcoming UFC events would genuinely be held on a beach, we’ve got bad news.

It’s taken some time but the UFC has finally managed to procure, promote and set up a number of events on what is widely being referred to as Fight Island.

UFC President Dana White’s suggestions that he had sorted out a private island for a series of UFC fight cards were always hard to believe but his ability to rent a venue on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi will still afford fans the opportunity to watch some stellar events over the coming fortnight.

Four events in total are due to take place on Yas (Fight) Island in July and while the intriguing initial reports that bouts would be held on a beach were more than enough to pique curiosity, we now know that the fights will take place in a much more familiar setting.

A consummate promoter, White did lead many to believe that the next four fight cards would take place outdoors but when it emerged that the location was Abu Dhabi, it became clear that conditions would mean that was unlikely.

In order to ramp up interest in the next few events, an Octagon was set up on one of Yas Island’s beaches purely for promotional purposes but we now have our first look at where the fights will take place.

MMA Fighting reporter Guilherme Cruz managed to get a glimpse of the venue that will host UFC 251 this weekend and it looks like your typical UFC arena.

While protocols will obviously be in place to ensure fighters’ safety amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the venue itself is not unlike any other that might stage a UFC.

UFC 251 will take place this weekend; with welterweight champion Kamaru Usman defending his title against late replacement Jorge Masvidal, Alexander Volkanovski rematching Max Holloway for the featherweight belt and Petr Yan and Jose Aldo battling it out for the vacant bantamweight strap.