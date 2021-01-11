Conor McGregor has set himself quite the target ahead of his return to the Octagon at UFC 257.

Conor McGregor is confident that he will need fewer than 60 seconds to knock Dustin Poirier out when the pair share the Octagon in the main event of UFC 257 later this month.

McGregor stopped Poirier at the 1:46 mark of their first meeting seven years ago but the Irishman intends to improve on that next time around.

UFC President Dana White has revealed plans to have fans in attendance, although tickets for UFC 257 have already sold out.

When is McGregor vs. Poirier II?

UFC 257 will take place on January 23, with McGregor vs. Poirier II serving as the main event of the final card on international fight week.

Where will UFC 257 take place?

The UFC proudly refers to the destination of UFC 257 as ‘Fight Island’, an easily brand-able way to describe Yas Island in United Arab Emirates. Tickets for the fight card at the Etihad Arena immediately sold out. Both fighters in the main event have already arrived in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the fight start?

It has been confirmed that UFC 257 will be catered to the US audience, meaning that the main card will not get underway until 3am Irish time on January 24. The preliminary card will begin at 11.30pm Irish time on January 23.

McGregor vs. Poirier II is due to take place at approximately 5am on January 24.

How to watch UFC 257 in Ireland

The main card of UFC 257 will be exclusively broadcast by BT Sport Box Office.

BT Sport have yet to officially announce the broadcasting details but it’s expected that the main card will cost close to €30 on BT Sport Box Office while the early prelims will be broadcast to BT Sport subscribers for free.

Odds for McGregor vs. Poirier

McGregor (4/11) vs. Poirier (2/1)

McGregor by KO/TKO (8/13)

Poirier by KO/TKO (9/2)

McGregor by submission (33/1)

Poirier by submission (12/1)

McGregor by decision (6/1)

Poirier by decision (7/1)

Draw (50/1)

Fight card

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier

Dan Hooker vs. Michael Chandler

Jessica Eye vs. Joanne Calderwood

Khalil Rountree vs. Marcin Prachnio

Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Ribas

Brad Tavares vs. Antonio Carlos Jr

Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar

Shane Burgos vs. Hakeem Dawodu

Andrew Sanchez vs. Andre Muniz

Read More About: conor mcgregor, Dustin Poirier, UFC, UFC 257