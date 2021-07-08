How to watch Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier III – Full details of UFC 264 fight card

Each man knows what it’s like to brutally stop the other.

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will do battle for a third time on July 10 and fight fans will be desperate to see how the trilogy fight plays out.

Poirier came out on top when the pair shared the Octagon for a second time in January, with ‘The Diamond’ becoming the first man to TKO the Irishman in mixed martial arts in the lightweight main event of UFC 257.

Poirier’s revenge came seven years after ‘The Notorious’ knocked Poirier out in the first round when the pair were making waves in the UFC’s featherweight division.

When is McGregor vs Poirier III?

McGregor vs Poirier III takes place on July 10 in the United States of America, meaning it will begin in the early morning in Ireland. The UFC 264 main event is expected to begin at approximately 5am (Irish time) on Sunday, July 11.

Where will the fight take place?

Las Vegas will host the trilogy fight and with Covid-19 restrictions lifting in the Nevada city, a capacity crowd of 20,000 fans is expected at the T-Mobile Arena.

What channel?

For Irish viewers, the only way to watch McGregor vs Poirier III is on BT Sport Box Office. The undercard will be available on UFC Fight Pass, as well as on BT Sport, but the main card is exclusive to BT Sport Box Office. The main card costs €29.95 in Ireland.

What are the odds?

The betting odds continue to fluctuate and are expected to do so right up until fight night but in the eyes of most bookmakers, McGregor vs Poirier III is as close as can be and the trilogy fight qualifies as a “pick ’em” in Las Vegas.

Who else is fighting at UFC 264 other than McGregor and Poirier?

As is often the case when McGregor fights nowadays, the UFC has not exactly felt the need to stack the card because the matchmakers know that ‘The Notorious’ is a big enough name to guarantee a huge buy-rate but there are a number of interesting bouts confirmed for UFC 264.

Main card

Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier (lightweight)

Gilbert Burns vs Stephen Thompson (welterweight)

Tai Tuivasa vs Greg Hardy (heavyweight)

Irene Aldana vs Yana Kunitskaya (women’s bantamweight)

Sean O’Malley vs Kris Moutinho (bantamweight)

Prelims

Carlos Condit vs Max Griffin (welterweight)

Niko Price vs Michel Pereira (welterweight)

Trevin Giles vs Dricus du Plessis (middleweight)

Ryan Hall vs Ilia Topuria (featherweight)

Early prelims

Jennifer Maia vs Jessica Eye (women’s flyweight)

Omari Akhmedov vs Brad Tavares (middleweight)

Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs Jerome Rivera (flyweight)

Hu Yaozong vs Alen Amedovski (middleweight)

What have McGregor and Poirier said?

“I lost that night. It stung and I must get that back,” McGregor said in the official promo for UFC 264. “Now I have the opportunity to get my revenge!”

Poirier said: “Me and Conor need to do this a third time. Both guys knocked each other out. We owe it to each other to get back in there and see what’s up.”

