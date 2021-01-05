UFC Twitter account seems to suggest that McGregor vs. Poirier II is for lightweight title

The return of Conor McGregor to the Octagon is just a couple of weeks away and the fight may have even greater importance than initially announced.

Conor McGregor is set to run it back with Dustin Poirier in a rematch of their 2014 clash at featherweight when the pair share the Octagon in the lightweight main event of UFC 257.

Dana White had previously insisted that the lightweight title would not be on the line for McGregor vs. Poirier II as the UFC president was optimistic of convincing the recently-retired Khabib Nurmagomedov to return for the opportunity to end his career at 30-0.

But some Twitter users are of the belief that the 155lbs belt will be on the line when McGregor fights Poirier because of the event information sent via direct message from the official UFC Twitter account.

On Monday, it emerged that a request for UFC 257 event info from the UFC DM chatbot resulted in a prompt not to miss the fight, which would be for the lightweight title.

The automatic response has since been altered but many have been led to believe that a late announcement will be made to put the championship on the line in what is already a five-round main event.

Nurmagomedov is set to hold talks with the UFC hierarchy in the coming weeks but the undefeated Russian is adamant that his fighting days are done.

‘The Eagle’, who submitted both McGregor and Poirier, suggested that his 155lbs belt will next be held by the winner of McGregor vs. Poirier II.

“Top three [lightweight] fighters right now?” Nurmagomedov recently told Match TV via translation by RT Sport. “Poirier, McGregor and [Islam] Makhachev. He is not in the top five yet, but those are the best fighters.

“My belt will [eventually] be taken by the winner of Dustin and Conor.”

