UFC fans furious as officials refuse to let Tai Tuivasa do a shoey after brutal KO

Tai Tuivasa had a harder time dealing with the Octagon-side officials than he did with Stefan Struve on Saturday evening.

Closing out the prelims on a novel early UFC card for European viewers, Tai Tuivasa scored his first win in over two years with a brutal knockout of Stefan Struve.

With just a couple of seconds remaining in the first round, Tuivasa pressured Struve against the fence and let fly with a ferocious barrage of shots and a right uppercut eventually put ‘The Skyscraper’ down.

The KO ends Tuivasa’s three-fight losing skid and the Aussie was eager to celebrate with his trademark ‘shoey’.

Fans have grown quite fond of seeing Tuivasa celebrate wins by drinking beer out of random crowd members’ shoes but Covid protocols got in the way of Tuivasa’s celebration at UFC 254.

After the heavyweight hopped on top of the fence, UFC officials got between Tuivasa and the arena floor as stringent coronavirus restrictions remain in place on Fight Island.

LET THE MAN DO A SHOE-Y 👟😂 #UFC254 pic.twitter.com/UikN4LgSeX — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) October 24, 2020

“I tried to do a shoey too, but there’s no beer in here,” Tuivasa said.

During the broadcast, commentator Jon Anik promised that he would do a shoey if Tuivasa came out on top but it looks like the celebratory beer from a shoe will have to wait.

It’s safe to say that fans were furious about missing out on one of the most unique celebrations in MMA.

How dare they deprive us of a Tuivasa shoey 🍺👟 #UFC254 — 13 (@13CASPIAN_) October 24, 2020

the ufc’s oppression strikes again by not letting tai tuivasa do a shoey — vic (@weilizhanggang) October 24, 2020

What an absolute crime it is to not have a damn beer cage side ready for Tuivasa to hit a shoey — Blake Z (@zalapiwrestler) October 24, 2020

Ahh man gutted, no shoey for Tuivasa — Tom (@burgess0121) October 24, 2020

Fire whoever blocked Tuivasa from doing a god damn shoey NOW — NosferAndrew (@AndyMaiden86) October 24, 2020

