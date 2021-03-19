UFC confirms next lightweight title fight as Dana White finally accepts Khabib Nurmagomedov retirement

UFC President Dana White has admitted defeat in his attempts to convince Khabib Nurmagomedov to row back on his retirement decision.

Khabib Nurmagomedov left his gloves in the centre of the Octagon last October after his submission victory over Justin Gaethje but Dana White held out hope of being able to persuade ‘The Eagle’ to return for one more bout.

Multiple meetings were held and Nurmagomedov remained atop the UFC’s official pound-for-pound rankings but White has finally accepted the undefeated Russian’s decision.

29-0 it is. He is 💯 officially retired. It was incredible to watch you work @TeamKhabib thank you for EVERYTHING and enjoy whatever is next my friend. pic.twitter.com/QeoSP12zw2 — danawhite (@danawhite) March 19, 2021

On Friday morning, White confirmed that Nurmagomedov would not be changing his mind as the UFC announced the fight that will determine the organisation’s next 155lbs champion.

Streaking Brazilian Charles Oliveira has been rewarded for his run of eight straight victories with a title shot against UFC newcomer Michael Chandler, who needed just two and a half minutes to knock out Dan Hooker on his promotional debut two months ago.

Oliveira vs. Chandler will take place at UFC 262 on May 15 as a new chapter in the UFC’s 155lbs division is opened.

With UFC acknowledging Khabib Nurmagomedov is retired, Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) and Charles Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) will fight for the lightweight championship at UFC 262 on May 15. End of an era. Start of a new chapter at 155. pic.twitter.com/he6cEEg5n0 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 19, 2021

Nurmagomedov, meanwhile, walks away from mixed martial arts with an incredible record of 29-0 and ‘The Eagle’ thanked White for everything he’s done for him in his career as he officially brought the curtain down.

“It was a good dinner with some great people,” Nurmagomedov wrote on Instagram.

“@danawhite thank you so much brother and the entire @ufc team for the opportunity to prove myself, you guys have changed many live forever because of this sport.

“Dana – I’ll never forget your attitude towards me, my father did not forget and my sons will remember you. Today there was a real conversation between real men.

“Also thank you to all team, sparring partners and all fans.

“I hope you will accept my decision and understand me.”

Read More About: khabib nurmagomedov, UFC