UFC willing to find replacement for Conor McGregor’s January return

There’s a stumbling block in the negotiations for Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier II and, apparently, it’s not from the Irishman’s side.

Despite claims from UFC President Dana White that the bout was agreed, Dustin Poirier has yet to put pen to paper on the rematch with Conor McGregor.

McGregor and Poirier are keen to share the Octagon with one another on January 23 but the American recently disputed claims that a deal is done.

Poirier accused the UFC of playing games with the contract that they sent to ‘The Diamond’ and according to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Poirier is holding firm and refusing to sign a deal that doesn’t line up with his expectations.

While McGregor, who bizarrely jumped to No. 1 in the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings over the weekend, is more than eager to end his latest retirement by running it back with Poirier in January, ‘The Notorious’ may be matched up with a different opponent.

The ESPN report states that with Poirier yet to sign a contract, the UFC may turn to an alternative opponent for McGregor in January.

Former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje would likely be the favourite to fill that void as he and McGregor have exchanged heated trash talk in recent weeks.

Although the UFC would apparently be happy to look at other options for McGregor to ensure that the Irishman makes it to the Octagon in January.

With that in mind, Poirier may be quite reliant on McGregor to insist that he will fight Poirier and Poirier only in January.

It’s expected that the negotiation issues will be ironed out and Poirier will come to terms on a deal he deems fair as he attempts to avenge his 2014 knockout defeat to McGregor.

