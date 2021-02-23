Share and Enjoy !

Bruce Buffer believes that it’s crucial that Conor McGregor makes a swift return to the Octagon.

Conor McGregor cited inactivity as the primary reason for his defeat to Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 257 last month, having spent a year away from the sport.

Reports suggest that McGregor is hoping to return for a rubber match with Poirier this summer and legendary UFC announcer Bruce Buffer is of the opinion that ‘The Notorious’ needs to jump straight back into the Octagon after the first TKO defeat of his MMA career.

“He’s definitely one of the biggest draws, a superstar,” Buffer said of McGregor during an interview with RT Sport. “You can still maintain your success and image in defeat.

“It’s all about how you handle yourself. The important thing would be for him to get in there in the next three-to-five months and fight again.”

With McGregor vs. Poirier III likely to take place in May or June, it remains to be seen whether the UFC lightweight title will be on the line.

Khabib Nurmagomedov remains the champion at 155lbs despite his repeated confirmations that he plans to stay retired after his submission victory over Justin Gaethje last October took him to 29-0.

UFC President Dana White is determined to convince Nurmagomedov to row back on his retirement plans for one last fight and Buffer anticipates that the fighting days of ‘The Eagle’ aren’t quite done yet.

“I do think that Khabib will come back,” Buffer said. “There’s a reason why he was at the point where he was at.

“There’s a lot going on in his life, you know? You make decisions that are emotional at the time, and you sit back and you make a more relatively thoughtful decision later on, if you analyse everything. We all have a right to change our minds.”

Buffer, who recently marked 25 years as the UFC’s in-cage announcer, believes that Nurmagomedov simply needs to be “lifted” in order to come back with the goal of making it 30-0.

