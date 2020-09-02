UFC planning to put BMF title on the line for second time

The UFC is planning to put their Baddest Motherfucker (BMF) title on the line for a second time.

Jorge Masvidal won the inaugural, symbolic BMF championship with his 2019 victory over Nate Diaz and, apparently, a rematch is on the cards.

UFC President Dana White confirmed that Masvidal is eager to run it back with Diaz and put his BMF belt on the line.

“It’s being worked on,” White said. “That fight is in the works.

“[Masvidal] wants to defend [the BMF belt] against Diaz. They were the first two to fight for it, so he wants to put it up versus Nate again,” White added.

Masvidal’s win over Diaz was comprehensive in the eyes of most fans but the nature of the stoppage, coupled with the success of the fight card on pay-per-view, may be reason enough for the UFC to make the rematch.

"I told Nate right now 'I swear we're running it back!' I don't like to leave the ring with my opponent conscious!" Jorge Masvidal wants to dance with Diaz again. 🙏#UFC244 pic.twitter.com/lXRQthCb5f — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 3, 2019

At the end of the third round of the UFC 244 headliner, the cageside doctor deemed Diaz unable to continue due to the cuts he sustained and the fight was waved off.

Diaz has not competed since but would likely relish the opportunity to fight again for the BMF honour.

The decision to put the BMF title on the line for Masvidal vs. Diaz II has not sat well with British welterweight Leon Edwards, who clashed with Masvidal at UFC London last year.

Slamming Masvidal, Edwards tweeted: “Could have fought number 3, yet chose to fight number 12. Eventually this pussy will fight me, I’m all for money fights but watching two journey men go at it again when it wasn’t even competitive is a joke. And this is the ‘BMF’.”

Masvidal’s BMF success earned him a shot at the 170lbs title at UFC 251 but reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman bested ‘Gamebred’ over five rounds.

Usman is expected to defend his championship next against Gilbert Burns in what was supposed to be the original UFC 251 main event.

