Three title fights and full-capacity crowd as UFC announces ‘we are back’

UFC 261 will take place in front of a full crowd as Dana White announces that the promotion is back in action.

On Monday night, UFC President Dana White confirmed that Florida will host UFC 261 and the event will feature three title fights.

UFC 261 will take place on April 24 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida and apparently 15,000 fight fans will be in attendance.

“I have been waiting a year for this day to tell you we are back,” White said in a Twitter video. “UFC 261 on April 24 will be in Jacksonville, Florida with a full house of fans – full capacity at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

“And you know I’m bringing an incredible card… This is a stacked card in front of 15,000 UFC fans.”

Headlining UFC 261 will be a rematch for the promotion’s welterweight title as Kamaru Usman has agreed to run it back with Jorge Masvidal.

Two other title bouts have been scheduled for the event as Zhang Weili will meet former champion Rose Namajunas for the UFC’s strawweight belt while flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko will take on Jessica Andrade.

White had previously targeted Texas as a potential location for the UFC’s return to fan-filled events and voiced his dissatisfaction when the state was unable to host cards at full capacity.

Tickets for UFC 261 will go on sale in the near future and the line-up so far looks very promising:

Champ Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal – for welterweight title

Champ Zhang Weili vs. Rose Namajunas – for women’s strawweight title

Champ Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Andrade – for women’s flyweight title

Uriah Hall vs. Chris Weidman

Jimmy Crute vs. Anthony Smith

Danaa Batgerel vs. Kevin Natividad

Brendan Allen vs. Karl Roberson

Qileng Aori vs. Jeffrey Molina

Johnny Munoz vs. Mark Striegl

