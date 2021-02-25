Share and Enjoy !

Tyson Fury clearly agrees with Conor McGregor’s opinion that inactivity played a significant role in his defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

Tyson Fury has backed Conor McGregor to bounce back from the first TKO defeat of his mixed martial arts career by getting the better of Dustin Poirier in the pair’s rubber match.

McGregor was defended by Fury when some questioned the Irishman’s claim that his loss to Poirier last month was down to being out of the Octagon for a year.

"I have to dust it off and come back." Conor McGregor is prepared to go back to the drawing board. #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/vjoqxBudZL — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) January 24, 2021

With suggestions from Dana White that the UFC is targeting a third clash between McGregor and Poirier in the summer, Fury has backed ‘The Notorious’ to thrive with a quick turnaround.

“Most definitely, yes,” Fury told ESPN when asked if he believed McGregor would get back to winning ways. “Because he’s been there in the ring now.

“He’s been active. He’s had that training camp and he’s going to have another training camp. So a bit more activity.

“I think he’ll get focused and do what he’s got to do in the ring. When it’s the make-or-break fight, which this one will be, this will be the icing on the cake.

“If he loses this one, then where does he go from there? But if he wins it, he’s back up there.

“I think he thrives under pressure like that. Provided he gets a good training camp, he should do okay.”

McGregor and head coach John Kavanagh have vowed to address the technical issues identified in his defeat to Poirier in Abu Dhabi, namely McGregor’s struggle with checking the kicks to his right calf.

Not everybody thinks it’s a good idea for McGregor and Poirier to face each other immediately after the latter’s comprehensive win but given the pay-per-view success of UFC 257, the promotion’s determination to make it happen again this summer is understandable.

