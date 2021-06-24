Randy Couture suggests Jake Paul is doing more for MMA pay reform than Conor McGregor

“He chose not to do that.”

UFC legend Randy Couture has welcomed the recent comments of YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on the subject of fighter pay in mixed martial arts and suggested that Conor McGregor turned down the chance to lead that charge.

Couture, a pioneer of MMA, has spent recent years advocating for an improvement to the pay of athletes in the sport in which he attained legendary status.

Paul, who continues to ruffle feathers in the world of professional boxing, recently took aim at UFC President Dana White for underpaying his fighters and Paul’s criticism has been praised by former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion, Couture.

“Why is Jake Paul the one to step up and poke Dana and shine a light on what’s going on and the difference between our sports?” Couture told MMA Fighting.

“What the Ali Act does for boxers that doesn’t happen for the rest of us in combative sports. I think that’s what needs to change.

“If it takes Jake Paul to run his mouth and get that done, then great. As long as it gets done. It just seems kind of crazy to me that it’s coming from there and we as athletes in mixed martial arts can’t come together and can’t hold these promoters to a higher standard and create the transparency that we need in the sport.”

Couture, a member of the Mixed Martial Arts Fighters Association, is eager for the Ali Act – which was enacted in 2000 to protect the rights and welfare of boxers – to expand to also cover athletes from other combat sports like MMA.

Couture suggested that McGregor had a terrific chance to bring more exposure to the subject of UFC fighter pay when he switched codes to take on boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in 2017 but, according to Couture, ‘The Notorious’ decided not to.

“The guy that really had a chance to shine a light on it was Conor McGregor,” Couture explained.

Randy Couture claimed Conor McGregor had the chance to lead the change

“He got a boxing licence. As soon as he got a boxing licence, he rendered his UFC contract null and void. He had the protections of the Muhammad Ali Act when he became an official boxer with that boxing number and he chose to bring Dana White and company back into that fight when he could have done all that on his own, kept all that money to himself and shined a light on the problem in mixed martial arts.

“He chose not to do that. He made $100 million off that fight with Floyd Mayweather. That’s more than he’ll probably ever in mixed martial arts to be truthful.”

