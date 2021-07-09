Rafael dos Anjos sends message to Conor McGregor after weighing in as back-up

The Brazilian weighed in as a contingency plan.

As was rumoured earlier this week, Rafael dos Anjos weighed in for UFC 264 as a back-up if anything should happen to either Conor McGregor or Dustin Poirier before fight night.

UFC President Dana White admitted that he was looking to find a potential replacement for the UFC 264 main event, a trend the promotion has introduced for bigger fights so as to reduce the risk of suddenly missing out on pay-per-view revenue at the last minute because of an unforeseen injury or a fighter’s inability to make weight.

Dos Anjos was spotted cutting weight in Las Vegas earlier this week, suggesting the former lightweight champion was preparing to weigh in as a back-up for McGregor vs Poirier III.

RDA out of nowhere?! The former lightweight champion weighs in at 156lbs as a back-up for the #UFC264 main event! pic.twitter.com/NUs1W5h1jF — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 9, 2021

Rafael dos Anjos sends message to Conor McGregor

On Friday, Dos Anjos took to the scales and weighed in at 156lbs but with both McGregor and Poirier also hitting the target for non-title lightweight fights, it’s unlikely that RDA will be required to step in on Saturday night.

The only ways that Dos Anjos would be called upon would be a freak injury or unexpected illness to McGregor or Poirier over the next 24 hours or so.

McGregor is so confident of a win in his rubber match against Poirier that he’s said, “Put Dos Anjos in at the same time.”

Alcoholic hallucinosis from drinking cheap whiskey until 3:39am https://t.co/BApwKfskzQ — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) July 8, 2021

Dos Anjos, who was supposed to fight McGregor in 2016, sent a couple of messages to McGregor over the past day and insisted that he will end up sharing the Octagon with ‘The Notorious’ before all is said and done.

“Conor you’re such a snake, sneaking from behind and playing tough,” Dos Anjos tweeted on Friday evening.

“Soon or later we will finish business. I’m not like the guys you play around with.”

Dos Anjos, like UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, will be in attendance at UFC 264 this weekend so win or lose against Poirier, McGregor will have at least one Brazilian eyeing him up after the main event.

