Rafael dos Anjos takes aim at Conor McGregor and tells Irishman to ‘humble up’

Rafael dos Anjos relished in Conor McGregor’s leg injury that brought an end to Saturday night’s trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier.

McGregor was unable to even make it to his stool after appearing to break a bone in his left leg in the opening round of the UFC 264 main event.

Even in agony, the Irishman was adamant that the official result read out by announcer Bruce Buffer needed to make clear that the fight had ended due to a doctor’s stoppage.

Dos Anjos, who weighed in on Friday as a back-up for the UFC 264 headliner, took aim at ‘The Notorious’ after Saturday’s fight and urged McGregor to “humble up!”

The Brazilian fighter recalled how he was mocked by McGregor for pulling out of his scheduled clash with the Dubliner in 2016 with a broken foot.

“When I BROKE my foot before our fight this guy made fun of my injury…and continued to do so for years,” Dos Anjos tweeted.

Rafael dos Anjos takes aim at Conor McGregor

“Taste your own medicine and humble up.”

Dos Anjos and McGregor exchanged words backstage at the official weigh-ins on Friday, with security forced to separate the lightweight rivals.

Dos Anjos took issue with McGregor attempting to approach him after weighing in and insisted he was ready to fight there and then.

“We can fight here, I don’t fucking care!” Dos Anjos said when speaking to the UFC Embedded crew.

“He tried to sneak behind me and size me up. Fuck you, man!”

Due to the nature of McGregor’s defeat, the door has been left open for a fourth clash against Poirier but UFC President Dana White insisted that there were a number of variables to consider before definitively promising McGregor vs Poirier IV.

If McGregor returns to the Octagon after he recovers from his broken leg and Poirier’s schedule doesn’t match up, there would be plenty of interest in finally seeing the Dos Anjos fight come to fruition.

