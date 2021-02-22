Share and Enjoy !

We might finally get to see Conor McGregor vs. Rafael dos Anjos.

Conor McGregor’s career took a sharp and unexpected turn when his original opponent at UFC 196, Rafael dos Anjos, was forced out of the bout due to injury.

Nate Diaz replaced RDA, upset McGregor and set up a rivalry with the Irishman that took the career of ‘The Notorious’ in a different direction.

Dos Anjos, meanwhile, never got to experience a red panty night as he lost his UFC lightweight title at the hands of Eddie Alvarez, who would ultimately face McGregor at UFC 205.

Dos Anjos now believes that his grudge match with McGregor is closer than ever to becoming a reality.

“He (McGregor) picks his fights, and one with me will always make sense,” Dos Anjos told AG Fight, as translated by Bloody Elbow.

“It was meant to happen once and it didn’t. Now that the pieces are moving again in the division, I think there’s a big chance of it happening.

“He has other options, though, like a trilogy with Nate Diaz or Dustin Poirier. He’s ahead of me in the rankings. Our clash is even closer now.”

After coasting to the pinnacle of mixed martial arts, McGregor has gone 3-3 in his last six outings and Dos Anjos believes they are destined to share the Octagon with one another after the Brazilian returned to the lightweight division with a win over Paul Felder last November.

Dos Anjos gave his take on McGregor’s defeat to Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 257, claiming ‘The Notorious’ tends to struggle in the face of adversity.

“Poirier had a good gameplan,” RDA said. “He didn’t go out there to just strike. Right off the bat he took Conor down and that confused him.

“Conor is an excellent fighter, he has great boxing. He’s very technical, but he can’t make adjustments in the middle of a fight. If the fight doesn’t go down the way he imagined, he gets lost. He doesn’t deal well with getting hit. When he takes a punch, he makes it noticeable right away.

“He’s not in a good moment, but a fight is a fight. Fighters are all about motivation. Let’s see if he can take advantage of his bad moment to get focused, analyse what went wrong and come back strong.”

