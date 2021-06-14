Official promo for Poirier vs McGregor III will get you pumped for UFC 264

The score will be settled on July 10.

Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor III is set to be one of the biggest fights of the year and plenty of promotion can be anticipated in order to maximise the pay-per-view buy rate.

The official promo video for UFC 264 landed on Monday and it will certainly ramp up interest in Poirier vs McGregor III, which will take place in Las Vegas on July 10.

In the clip, UFC President Dana White recalls a trip to Dublin many years ago, when he became aware of the hype that surrounded a burgeoning mixed martial artist who went by the moniker, ‘The Notorious’.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 🔥 Your official #UFC264 promo just dropped! pic.twitter.com/BRIygi24Du — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) June 14, 2021

Promo for Poirier vs McGregor III

McGregor’s meteoric rise to the pinnacle of combat sports is documented throughout the video, which includes the Irishman’s 2014 knockout of Poirier when the pair were making waves in the UFC’s featherweight division.

The long-awaited rematch between the rivals took place earlier this year, at lightweight, and Poirier earned vengeance when he became the first fighter to TKO McGregor in MMA.

“Me and Conor need to do this a third time,” Poirier said. “Both guys knocked each other out.

“We owe it to each other to get back in there and see what’s up.”

McGregor displayed a more respectful demeanour in the lead-up to January’s fight against Poirier, although there appears to be more hostility going into the trilogy fight.

It’s understood that the winner of the upcoming UFC 264 main event will be next in line for a shot at Charles Oliveira’s lightweight title.

McGregor is eager to get gold wrapped around his waist again but more important to the Dubliner will be righting the wrongs of January 23.

“I lost that night. It stung and I must get that back,” McGregor said.

“Now I have the opportunity to get my revenge!”

