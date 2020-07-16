Paul Felder Leaves Commentary Position To Corner Friend On UFC Fight Island

Paul Felder had quite a busy night on Wednesday.

Fans were left wondering if there’s anything Felder can’t do after the UFC lightweight and fan-favourite commentator left his position to show off his coaching credentials on the prelims of the UFC’s latest event on Fight Island.

After Jared Gordon was left without a corner when his coaching team tested positive for Covid-19, Felder volunteered his services to his friend and former teammate.

Felder, nicknamed ‘The Irish Dragon’, took his seat in the commentary booth on Wednesday evening for the opening pair of preliminary fights but after the second consecutive submission finish on the undercard, he abandoned his dapper shirt and tie and donned Gordon’s fight team gear.

Moments later, Felder reappeared as part of Gordon’s entourage that walked him to the Octagon and he offered his advice throughout Gordon’s dominant decision victory over Chris Fishgold.

With the win in the bag, Felder then returned to his commentary duties and saw out the rest of the card, safe in the knowledge that he’d done everything he could to help his close friend.

“It was the least I could do for one of my best friends in the world,” Felder explained after the event.

One thing’s for sure, Felder definitely slept soundly after what must have been one of the busiest nights of his life.