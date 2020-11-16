Paul Felder responds to Conor McGregor’s Irish heritage jibes

Conor McGregor has made a point of questioning Paul Felder’s Irish heritage in recent months.

Paul Felder is adored by most fight fans, a status that was only boosted with his decision to accept a fight with former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos on just a few days’ notice last week but it sounds like Conor McGregor is not a part of Felder’s fanbase.

McGregor has repeatedly called Felder’s Irish heritage into question, suggesting that ‘The Irish Dragon’ has no links to Ireland at all.

In a now-deleted tweet earlier this year, McGregor wrote: “The Felders are German-English. Shut up you ginger German twat.”

A more recent tweet from last week, which was also subsequently deleted, saw McGregor joke: “Gunther, Schneider and Felder. The lads.”

Felder was given the opportunity to respond to McGregor’s jibes at last week’s media day and he held nothing back with his reaction.

“If he’s talking about my name which is more German, then let’s talk about his Scottish name and how he’s Scottish then,” Felder said (via MMAFighting).

What a fight! Two greats at lightweight throwing down for the full 25 😤 The first win at lightweight for Rafael Dos Anjos since 2016 and Paul Felder made him work for every second of it!#UFCVegas14 pic.twitter.com/EzPmYeZgrx — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 15, 2020

“Shut the f*ck up. … Go blow some lines and shut the f*ck up.”

Felder suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Dos Anjos in the main event of Saturday night’s fight card but he rubbished suggestions that retirement was in his mind after the loss.

Meanwhile, McGregor is preparing for a return to the Octagon with a rematch against Dustin Poirier targeted for January 23 in Abu Dhabi although ‘The Notorious’ is yet to put pen to paper on his bout agreement according to the most recent update from UFC president Dana White.

If McGregor is beaten by Poirier in his rematch, he will drop down the UFC lightweight rankings and talk will likely turn to a grudge match with Felder, who remains in the top 10 at 155lbs.

Read More About: conor mcgregor, paul felder, UFC