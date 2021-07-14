Close sidebar

Paul Felder rips into Conor McGregor for post-fight antics

by Darragh Murphy
Paul Felder Conor McGregor

“Leave those things out of your mouth, or get the hell out of the Octagon!”

Former UFC lightweight Paul Felder has torn into Conor McGregor for his comments after his defeat to Dustin Poirier in last weekend’s trilogy fight.

Felder, who has exchanged words with McGregor in the past, was one of many to take issue with McGregor’s threats to Poirier and his family after breaking his leg in the UFC 264 main event.

While medical staff tended McGregor after he fractured his tibia and fibula, ‘The Notorious’ continued taunting Poirier’s wife and even appeared to threaten to kill the couple in their sleep.

After successful surgery, McGregor took to social media with a number of cryptic threats that have since been deleted and the Irishman has come in for considerable flak for his behaviour.

“It’s not a street fight, it’s not life and death really,” Felder said on UFC Round-up. “Obviously, in boxing and MMA, there are injuries that cause people to literally die. So to talk about that kind of stuff is just disgusting and we’ve mentioned that a million times. What he said was wrong!

Paul Felder blasts Conor McGregor

“You’re on the ground with your leg broken in half at the bottom, threatening to kill somebody, to a man who has just dominated you twice in a row now,

“He could walk up and soccer kick you in the mouth, knock all your teeth out and leave you for dead on that canvas. You’re the one who is in a position to get killed, Conor, in that spot.

“Show some humility. Listen, this sport is violent. I get that. We’re supposed to beat the crap out of each other, knock each other out.

“But at the end of the day, it’s not about murder. It’s not about your family. Leave those things out of your mouth, or get the hell out of the Octagon, I don’t ever want to see you again.”

Read More About: , , , ,

Related posts

Michael Bisping slams John Kavanagh for assessment of Conor McGregor at UFC 264

Rival’s manager insists Conor McGregor should be fined $1 million

Conor McGregor medically suspended until 2022 unless cleared by doctor