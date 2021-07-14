Paul Felder rips into Conor McGregor for post-fight antics

“Leave those things out of your mouth, or get the hell out of the Octagon!”

Former UFC lightweight Paul Felder has torn into Conor McGregor for his comments after his defeat to Dustin Poirier in last weekend’s trilogy fight.

Felder, who has exchanged words with McGregor in the past, was one of many to take issue with McGregor’s threats to Poirier and his family after breaking his leg in the UFC 264 main event.

While medical staff tended McGregor after he fractured his tibia and fibula, ‘The Notorious’ continued taunting Poirier’s wife and even appeared to threaten to kill the couple in their sleep.

NEW alternate angle of Conor McGregor threatening to kill Dustin and Jolie Poirier “in their sleep” and makes gun sign to his head: “In your sleep you’re getting it, in your sleep you’re dead, you and your Mrs, it ain’t over” pic.twitter.com/r6nmjZAjQb — Out Of Context MMA (@oocmma) July 12, 2021

After successful surgery, McGregor took to social media with a number of cryptic threats that have since been deleted and the Irishman has come in for considerable flak for his behaviour.

“It’s not a street fight, it’s not life and death really,” Felder said on UFC Round-up. “Obviously, in boxing and MMA, there are injuries that cause people to literally die. So to talk about that kind of stuff is just disgusting and we’ve mentioned that a million times. What he said was wrong!

Paul Felder blasts Conor McGregor

“You’re on the ground with your leg broken in half at the bottom, threatening to kill somebody, to a man who has just dominated you twice in a row now,

“He could walk up and soccer kick you in the mouth, knock all your teeth out and leave you for dead on that canvas. You’re the one who is in a position to get killed, Conor, in that spot.

“Show some humility. Listen, this sport is violent. I get that. We’re supposed to beat the crap out of each other, knock each other out.

“But at the end of the day, it’s not about murder. It’s not about your family. Leave those things out of your mouth, or get the hell out of the Octagon, I don’t ever want to see you again.”

