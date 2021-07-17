Nevada Athletic Commission denies knowledge of Conor McGregor pre-fight injury

The Nevada Athletic Commission had no knowledge of any injury.

NAC executive director Bob Bennett has refuted claims that the commission was aware of a leg injury to Conor McGregor going into UFC 264 last weekend.

McGregor broke his leg in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier last Saturday night but the Irishman took to social media after successful surgery to claim that he had carried an injury into the bout.

‘The Notorious’ revealed that he had stress fractures to his left leg and that the UFC was aware of the injury but the NAC, the commission that governed last week’s event, denied any knowledge of an injury to any fighter on the card.

“If we ever knowingly had information a fighter wasn’t fit to fight, we wouldn’t let them compete,” Bennett told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“It would go to a doctor and a doctor would make that decision as the expert.”

McGregor released a number of photos on Thursday to prove that he had been dealing with an injury to his left leg in fight camp.

The images showed McGregor icing and heavily strapping the lower part of his left leg, as well as undergoing a scan on that area.

“I was injured going into the fight,” McGregor said. “People are asking me when was the leg broken and at what point did the leg break.

“Ask Dana White, ask the UFC, ask Dr. Davidson, the head doctor of the UFC – they knew I had stress fractures in my leg going into that cage.”

The UFC has not officially commented on having any knowledge of a pre-existing injury to McGregor ahead of UFC 264.

After a three-hour procedure to repair his leg last Sunday, McGregor revealed that surgery had been a long time coming and he is already on the road to recovery in Los Angeles.

“I needed to get treatment on my leg, I needed to get treatment on my ankle and I needed to get treatment on my shinbone,” McGregor said.

“I would never have committed to going under the knife unless something like this happened.

“So something like this has happened, I’m after going in and getting exactly what I needed.”

