Nate Diaz vs. Leon Edwards set for historic co-main event at UFC 262

Nate Diaz is set to return to the Octagon on May 15 for a historic co-main event clash against Britain’s Leon Edwards at UFC 262.

ESPN reporter Ariel Helwani was first to report that Nate Diaz vs. Leon Edwards is due to take place in Houston, Texas and will serve as co-main event for the next lightweight title bout between Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira.

In an unexpected move for the UFC, Diaz vs. Edwards will be the first ever non-title co-main event to be contested over five rounds in the promotion’s history.

Diaz confirmed the bout on Twitter in his own inimitable way, having traded barbs with Edwards on social media earlier this year.

Check me out may 15th I’ll be headlining #ufc262 in Houston Texas I’ll also have the new UFC lightweight title fight on the card I need people to know these guys are they’ve been working very hard and I can’t wait to see who gets my old 👑 I’ll see uguys there 👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 31, 2021

Diaz last fought in November 2019, when the doctor stopped his clash with Jorge Masvidal for the symbolic BMF belt due to cuts.

The Stockton fighter has won only once in five years and he will have to be at his best if he is to get the better of Edwards, who is undefeated in his previous nine outings.

Edwards most recently competed earlier this month but his comeback bout ended in unfortunate circumstances as an accidental eye poke to Belal Muhammad resulted in a No Contest being declared.

Rather than agree to an immediate rematch, third-ranked Edwards opted to take on the hugely popular Diaz at UFC 262 instead.

The winner of the first five-round non-title co-main event in UFC history will take a significant step towards a welterweight title shot against the victor of the upcoming 170lbs title rematch between Kamaru Usman and Masvidal.

Fans are expected to be in attendance for the Houston event although it remains to be seen whether full capacity will be allowed as venues return from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read More About: leon edwards, nate diaz, UFC, UFC 262