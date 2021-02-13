Nate Diaz hits out after plans revealed for Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier trilogy

Share and Enjoy !

Nate Diaz has responded to the UFC’s plans for Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier in typical Nate Diaz fashion.

On Friday, Dana White revealed that the UFC is targeting a third meeting between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier this summer as the promotion looks to follow up the success of UFC 257 with a rubber match as soon as possible.

Nate Diaz, however, is not a fan of that plan as the Stockton fighter took to social media to criticise Poirier for pursuing another lucrative bout against McGregor rather than a fight with him.

“Don’t forget who started this G shit,” Diaz wrote on Instagram. “The real uncrowned King.

“No rematches ever given. Dustin you do what your told by your daddies u lil bitch.”

Diaz has recently been engaged in talks with the UFC over a return to the Octagon and the veteran had identified Poirier and Charles Oliveira as potential opponents.

Diaz made it clear that he had no interest in fighting at 155lbs in his comeback and suggested that his next fight would have to take place either at welterweight or a catchweight of 165lbs.

Diaz, who hasn’t fought since being stopped by cuts in his clash with Jorge Masvidal for the symbolic BMF title in 2019, recently gave his opinion on the main event of UFC 257, which saw Poirier TKO McGregor in the second round.

“He (McGregor) was landing all good shots on Dustin, dropping combos on him. I think he was pushing the pace too hard like he had it in the bag,” Diaz told ESPN.

“He fucked up! He should have slowed it down but this happened because he doesn’t want to be in there. He’s anxious for the kill and wants out.

“He should have slowed it down a little bit but he didn’t. He pushed the pace and he got caught slipping. The leg kicks were a factor but, come on, you were fucked up the whole time. That’s what I think of that fight.”

