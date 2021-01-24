Nate Diaz confirms who he wants to fight next after UFC 257 main event

Nate Diaz has set his sights on Dustin Poirier amid discussions about a potential return to the Octagon.

Dustin Poirier’s knockout victory over Conor McGregor on Saturday night likely sets ‘The Diamond’ up for the next shot at the UFC lightweight title, whether that takes place in a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov or in a bout for the vacant title.

We played matchmaker in the hours after the UFC 257 and suggested that Poirier should fight Charles Oliveira for the vacant belt while McGregor ought to take the opportunity to see out his trilogy with Nate Diaz.

Diaz broke his silence on the outcome of the UFC 257 main event by mocking McGregor for being stopped and the Stockton fighter has now revealed that he is targeting Poirier as his next opponent.

I’m training to whoop ur ass next.

Be about it don’t talk about it 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/M7FKHvIbFu — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 24, 2021

On paper, Poirier vs. Diaz doesn’t make a whole lot of sense right now as the latter hasn’t won a fight at lightweight since 2015 while Poirier has been one of the most consistent 155lbers in recent years.

But there’s no denying that Diaz remains a superstar who can sell quite a few pay-per-views and UFC President Dana White recently revealed that conversations were ongoing regarding Diaz’s return, 14 months after he was unable to continue against Jorge Masvidal due to cuts.

White would give little away about the opponent being discussed but would only confirm that it wouldn’t be Tony Ferguson.

“We’re working on a Nate Diaz fight right now (at) lightweight and it is not Tony, but if we get it done, I think you’re gonna like it,” White told The Mac Life last week.

“It would put him in a really good position if he won the fight and the guy who he could potentially be fighting, I think it’s a great fight for him too.”

Diaz was supposed to fight Poirier at UFC 230 in 2018 but ‘The Diamond’ was forced to pull out due to injury. Poirier subsequently went on the win the interim UFC lightweight title before being bested by Nurmagomedov in a unification clash.

