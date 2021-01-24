Nate Diaz has typically Nate Diaz reaction to Conor McGregor’s UFC 257 defeat

Nate Diaz has had his say on the dramatic finish to the UFC 257 fight card on Saturday night.

Conor McGregor was knocked out for the first time in his career when Dustin Poirier turned it on in the second round of his rematch with the Irishman in Abu Dhabi and Nate Diaz couldn’t help but comment on the result.

Taking to social media 12 hours after the fight, Diaz wrote: “These guys all get finished all the time” along with a facepalm emoji.

These guys all get finished all the time 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 24, 2021

After McGregor’s latest defeat, many have suggested that the most logical next fight for ‘The Notorious’ would be the completion of his trilogy with Diaz.

Diaz memorably handed McGregor his first defeat in the UFC before the Dubliner claimed revenge in a five-round war five months later.

Diaz has only fought twice since his 2016 defeat to McGregor and the Stockton fighter was most recently stopped by Jorge Masvidal for the BMF title due to cuts.

Dana White recently claimed that he was in discussions with Diaz for a potential return although the UFC President would not give much away on the opponent he had in mind for Diaz, apart from insisting that it was not Tony Ferguson.

“We’re working on a Nate Diaz fight right now (at) lightweight and it is not Tony, but if we get it done, I think you’re gonna like it,” White told The Mac Life last week.

“It would put him in a really good position if he won the fight and the guy who he could potentially be fighting, I think it’s a great fight for him too.”

McGregor and his head coach John Kavanagh have made no secret of their desire to fight Diaz in a rubber match of one of the most intriguing rivalries in UFC history.

