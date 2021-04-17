Nate Diaz responds to Conor McGregor’s latest request for custom UFC belt

Nate Diaz has sarcastically encouraged the UFC to grant Conor McGregor’s request for not one, but two custom belts.

Despite Conor McGregor’s claim earlier this week that he was pulling out of his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier, it was announced that the pair would indeed share the Octagon for a third time in the main event of UFC 264 this July.

The Irishman had previously suggested that the UFC should produce a ‘McGregor Belt’ to represent the significance of every fight he’s involved in and he doubled down on that request on Friday.

“Let’s do two belts actually @ufc. Champ Champ always does two,” McGregor tweeted.

“We’ve got ‘The McGregor Belt’ currently in creation, and now we’ve got the all new ‘RMF’ belt. ‘The Richest Motherfucker Belt’. This way we can put both the rubies and the emeralds to good use.”

McGregor’s perennial rival Nate Diaz felt the need to address the demands of ‘The Notorious’ and urged the UFC to grant his wish for two belts so that his confidence will be high for his rubber match with Poirier.

@ufc go ahead and make this lil bitch a belt or 2 with rubies or whatever he wants on it i think he really needs it

I need his confidence hi so he can do well so go ahead and make the belt if you would like too And go out there and gettem champ.. — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) April 17, 2021

Diaz is set to return to the Octagon next month for a welterweight clash with Leon Edwards but talk of a trilogy fight of his own against McGregor is never too far away.

It’s expected that McGregor and Diaz will settle the score, currently standing at 1-1, before they call time on their respective careers.

Diaz handed McGregor the first defeat of his UFC career at UFC 196, when the Stockton fighter stepped in on short notice for the injured Rafael dos Anjos and submitted ‘The Notorious’ in the second round.

McGregor got revenge five months later, when he claimed a majority decision victory over the American.

Depending on the outcome of their next fights, it wouldn’t be surprising to see McGregor vs. Diaz III before too long.

