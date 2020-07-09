Home MMA Controversial UFC Star Mike Perry Punches Older Man In Restaurant

Controversial UFC Star Mike Perry Punches Older Man In Restaurant

Darragh Murphy July 9, 2020

Controversial UFC fighter Mike Perry has been filmed striking an older man during a dispute at a restaurant earlier this week.

The welterweight fighter appeared to punch a fellow customer at the entrance to the unknown establishment in Texas during a heated altercation.

A furious Perry was heard shouting at someone inside the restaurant as he left, while his girlfriend attempted to calm him down in footage that was posted to Twitter by @MMAEejit.

Perry then threatened to knock out an older man who was standing inside the restaurant and after the pair got close to one another, Perry appeared to lash out at the man.

Perry then refused to leave until police arrived and repeatedly shouted the N word while sitting outside the premises.

The latest social media post from Perry reads “No comment” but he did send the below foul-mouthed, cryptic tweets on Tuesday evening, seemingly alluding to the restaurant incident.

‘Platinum’ Perry most recently competed at the end of last month, when he defeated Mickey Gall via unanimous decision in Las Vegas.

Perry has been the subject of multiple controversies throughout his four-year spell as a UFC fighter and at the time of writing, no statement has been released by the company on this particular incident.

