Controversial UFC Star Mike Perry Punches Older Man In Restaurant

Controversial UFC fighter Mike Perry has been filmed striking an older man during a dispute at a restaurant earlier this week.

The welterweight fighter appeared to punch a fellow customer at the entrance to the unknown establishment in Texas during a heated altercation.

A furious Perry was heard shouting at someone inside the restaurant as he left, while his girlfriend attempted to calm him down in footage that was posted to Twitter by @MMAEejit.

Mike Perry in a bar fight last night over someone “touching him”. This is pretty disgusting behaviour from a UFC calibre fighter. Acting like a complete child. pic.twitter.com/ZAuxZTtXtW — MMA Eejit 🇮🇪 (@MMAEejit) July 8, 2020

Perry then threatened to knock out an older man who was standing inside the restaurant and after the pair got close to one another, Perry appeared to lash out at the man.

Perry then refused to leave until police arrived and repeatedly shouted the N word while sitting outside the premises.

The latest social media post from Perry reads “No comment” but he did send the below foul-mouthed, cryptic tweets on Tuesday evening, seemingly alluding to the restaurant incident.

I hope judgement day is coming. I hope all you filthy mouth losers burn in the shithole sewers of hell. All you will see, smell & hear is nightmares of vomit and feces drowning you for eternity. Your life sucks so you hate on beauty you will never have but it will only get worse — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) July 7, 2020

🔥 🤮 💩 👃 👁 👂 🔥

If you see us in public and you get too close, I’m gonna hit you. Social distancing says you gotta stay 6 feet away from us. You come in my bubble you getting Sparta kicked in the nuts and fuckin stone cold stunnered bitch ! #DimMak 👊🏻 — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) July 7, 2020

Please try me. I promise I will baptize you in the name of street Jesus ! — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) July 7, 2020

‘Platinum’ Perry most recently competed at the end of last month, when he defeated Mickey Gall via unanimous decision in Las Vegas.

Perry has been the subject of multiple controversies throughout his four-year spell as a UFC fighter and at the time of writing, no statement has been released by the company on this particular incident.