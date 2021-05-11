Michael Chandler explains why he is hoping for Conor McGregor resurgence

Michael Chandler will be keeping a close eye on Conor McGregor’s upcoming trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier, particularly if the UFC newcomer claims the lightweight title this weekend.

In just the second bout of his UFC career, Chandler will have the opportunity to wrap gold around his waist when he shares the Octagon with Charles Oliveira on Saturday night.

Fighting for the UFC’s 155lbs title that was left vacant by the recently-retired Khabib Nurmagomedov, Chandler and Oliveira will compete this weekend and the winner already has a fair idea of his first title defence.

It’s become clear that the winner of Chandler vs. Oliveira will defend his UFC lightweight title against whoever comes out on top between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight this summer.

Chandler, who has held the Bellator lightweight crown on multiple occasions, hopes to be front and centre for McGregor vs. Poirier III on July 10 after he adds the UFC’s 155lbs title to his collection.

“I want to see Conor come back,” Chandler told TMZ Sports.

“There’s nothing better than when a guy as big as Conor McGregor falls short, loses and then is able to pull himself back up and win. It’s a huge story and a huge storyline.

“Obviously, the athlete in me wants to fight the winner of it, the businessman in me wants to fight Conor of course, but all of it hinges upon me having a phenomenal performance on May 15.”

Chandler’s UFC debut couldn’t possibly have gone better as he knocked out the highly-ranked Dan Hooker in less than three minutes earlier this year.

With Poirier turning down the chance to fight for the UFC lightweight title in favour of a rubber match against McGregor, it set up Chandler vs. Oliveira for the 155lbs belt in the main event of UFC 262 this weekend.

