Michael Chandler would welcome Conor McGregor’s belt idea

Michael Chandler would welcome the opportunity to fight for the so-called ‘McGregor belt.’

Conor McGregor recently reiterated his desire to see a belt based on his name created to reflect the high-profile nature of bouts in which he takes part.

Two years on from the symbolic BMF fight that saw Jorge Masvidal beat McGregor’s long-time rival Nate Diaz, McGregor called for the UFC to create a ‘McGregor belt’ in the style of famous watchmaker, Patek Philippe.

I I feel it’s time to break out this baby for the next fight. I ask the UFC to please create The McGregor belt. I suggest rose gold and rubies. Think patek rare. pic.twitter.com/bGSRBhRwAa — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 31, 2021

UFC newcomer Michael Chandler, who will fight for the newly-vacant lightweight title next month, would welcome the opportunity to put the 155lbs championship on the line against the ‘McGregor belt.’

“I love it, man,” Chandler told Helen Yee. “It’s Conor being Conor. Listen, you can say what you want about Conor but the dude’s the biggest combat sports icon on the planet.

“Not just right now but he has been for a while and he will be for the foreseeable future. I don’t think it is going to happen but I think it’s kind of a cool idea and I love the prospect of him beating Dustin Poirier and me putting my belt on the line, November or December, and him putting the Conor McGregor belt on the line in November or December.

“I’d love a Patek rare belt sitting on my mantle to add to my collection. I want to share the Octagon with Conor McGregor sooner or later, eventually before I retire. So we’ll see if it happens after I beat Charles Oliveira. How many fights it will take, we’ll see.”

Chandler was rewarded for a stunning UFC debut victory over Dan Hooker with a shot at the lightweight belt that was recently vacated by the retired Khabib Nurmagomedov.

While Chandler will share the Octagon with Charles Oliveira next, McGregor will be taking part in a rubber match with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Much has been made about McGregor’s ability to adjust his style for the successful strategy of Poirier when ‘The Diamond’ won January’s rematch with a combination of bludgeoning calf kicks and precise boxing.

Chandler has backed the Irishman to make the requisite changes and put forth a better showing against Poirier in their trilogy fight, which is booked for July 10.

“I think Conor is notorious, for lack of a better word, for making really great adjustments, tweaks to his game plan, tweaks to his approach to the game,” Chandler explained.

“There are not many more bright minds in the sport than Conor McGregor. I think he’s got some of the highest fight IQ in the lightweight division for sure and there’s just a couple little tweaks that he needs to make to his game that he goes out there and he beats Poirier.

“The other thing about Poirier, Poirier had nothing to lose in the last fight. He had nothing to lose. Now he’s got kind of something to lose because he had the opportunity to fight me or Charles for the title and he said no, he wanted to fight Conor. So you pass up on a title fight to fight Conor, there’s a lot of pressure that goes along with making that decision.

“So we’ll see how it plays out but I think Conor makes some adjustments and at least looks a lot better in this next fight. I’m not saying he’s gonna get the win but he’s in a better position now than he was back in January when they fought.”

