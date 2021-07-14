Michael Bisping slams John Kavanagh for assessment of Conor McGregor at UFC 264

“That was very concerning!”

It’s safe to say that Michael Bisping disagrees with John Kavanagh’s assessment of Conor McGregor’s performance at UFC 264 last weekend.

Kavanagh made headlines when he gave a surprising take on McGregor’s trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier, with the SBG head coach insisting he was pleased with what he’d seen from ‘The Notorious’ in the opening round.

Kavanagh claimed that he was not at all concerned for his fighter, despite a lengthy period of domination from Poirier on the ground which earned the American a 10-8 round in the eyes of two judges.

Kavanagh revealed that he was confident of a McGregor stoppage in the second round if not for the broken leg that brought a premature end to the UFC 264 main event.

Bisping suggested that there’s no way that Kavanagh believes his own comments on the fight and the former UFC middleweight champion claimed that if Kavanagh did actually see the first round that way, he should no longer be utilised by McGregor.

“When [McGregor] got up, yeah, of course, it was a very unfortunate ending – probably fortunate for Conor though, let’s be honest,” Bisping said on BT Sport. “Of course he’s in the hospital now and he got operated on. That’s not good.

Michael Bisping on John Kavanagh comments

“But in terms of Conor McGregor, in terms of the machine, the fanbase that he has, and the narrative to twist the situation, just like his coach John Kavanagh has, he said, ‘Oh, I saw nothing that concerned me. I knew that in the second round we would get the knockout. Nothing I was seeing there concerned me at all.’

“If that’s true, John Kavanagh, Conor should fire you immediately because that was very concerning.

“You were on your back and you were getting dominated. It was a 10-8 round. That’s concerning! You don’t want to get your ass kicked, simple as that, and that’s what was happening.

“The leg break was unfortunate but, as I said, it gives McGregor an excuse or a reason why the fight ended. But if that didn’t happen, I mean, come on, the odds of him turning that around and finishing Dustin in the second round – when round one is supposed to be Conor’s best round – it wasn’t good. It wasn’t a good performance.”

